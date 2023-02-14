JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Langston Centre will be hosting a first-of-its-kind Vintage Art Expo in recognition of Black History Month.

It’s happening on Feb. 17 and 20. There will be historic pieces of vintage fashion for sale along with refreshments and guest speakers.

The show is from noon to 8 p.m. with free admission, but donations are accepted.

Preston Hall, who deals frequently with vintage clothing throughout his day-to-day profession is organizing the expo.

Hall sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to explain the reasoning behind the show.