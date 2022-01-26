Viking Hall unlikely to host large events after study

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Bristol, Tennessee has released some findings of a study on the future of Viking Hall.

The city commissioned consultants to look into the possibility of using the facility to host larger entertainment events as it had in years past.

Among the type of events considered included big concerts like the ones held there over the past 20-30 years.

“The consultants ultimately decided that, more than likely, it wouldn’t be feasible. Especially given the current competitive landscape of venues of that nature here,” said John Luttrell, director of community relations for Bristol, Tennessee. “But, they did feel like that with a collaborative approach to scheduling and maybe some minor physical improvements to the building, there could be some opportunities for some additional either athletic or community events that could be held there throughout the year.”

Viking Hall is now classified as a school building, meaning Tennessee High gets first claims for use of it as a classroom.