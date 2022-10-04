BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A vigil was held Tuesday night for West Ridge High School student Gracie McBryant, who died in a fire on Saturday.

The vigil took place during a West Ridge band fundraiser, which was scheduled before the fatal fire. McBryant was a freshman who played clarinet in the band.

Tuesday night’s event became something more than just a fundraiser – it offered McBryant’s friends and fellow band members a chance to gather to remember their friend.

(Photo: WJHL)

It took place at Stickley Farm, where staff told News Channel 11 that they were grateful to be a part of the event and provide a space where people could come together.

“You know these kids, they’re really all experiencing a lot of heartaches right now,” said Pamela Ragan, Stickley Farm general manager. “She was a very good friend to a lot of people and they needed a night out like this just to clear their minds and have a good time.”

The band has launched a GoFundMe campaign to support McBryant’s family. As of Tuesday, more than $8,000 had been raised.