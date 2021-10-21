Vigil held for Tipton Street Pub shooting victim

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A corner of downtown Johnson City had a somber tone Wednesday evening. Family and friends of a recent shooting victim gathered to remember his life.

Ryan Nicholson died at age 29 last Friday morning after an argument inside Tipton Street Pub turned deadly.

Johnson City police say Nicholson was shot multiple times and died inside the establishment. A suspect, Jonathan Murphy, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Now, family members are calling for justice for Nicholson. His aunt, Janelle Nicholson, wants to see the man accused of killing Nicholson receive punishment.

“I’m hoping that he will get prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Janelle Nicholson said. “For whatever reason, this man decided that my nephew’s life was worth ending.”

Wednesday night, dozens of people prayed and told stories about Nicholson’s life outside Tipton Street Pub. The mourning left candles at a makeshift memorial to Nicholson.

Nicholson leaves behind four children. Keshia Taylor is the mother of two of those children. She said Nicholson was one of a kind.

“He was one special person. His smile would light up a room,” Taylor said. “This was a senseless act, and I don’t think that man will ever know what he truly took from all of us.”

Jenelle Nicholson said her nephew made his children the most important part of his life.

“This man was there for his children and to be deprived of the opportunity to have their father in their lives is just absolutely heartbreaking,” Nicholson said.

A second man, Demarquiste’ Fugh, was charged with tampering with evidence after he allegedly took a handgun off Nicholson’s body after he was shot.