KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – On Saturday, Layla Santanello’s family and friends gathered at Borden Park to honor her on her 21st birthday.

She was reported missing on June 27, her last sighting being at the Americourt Hotel in Kingsport. Layla’s mom said she wished she could’ve celebrated her birthday with her.

“She’s 21 today,” said Jennifer Santanello, Layla’s mother. “You know, she’s supposed to be excited about having her first beer at a bar, not, you know, nowhere to be found.”

On Thursday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued an Endangered Young Adult Alert for Santanello, who’s been missing for over a month.

Layla’s mother said she has been finding different ways to bring attention to her daughter’s case.

“I really was feeling like there wasn’t getting to be enough attention,” said Santanello. “I want to get her face out there, I want people looking for her, people to understand her stories and know it.”

Santanello said she’s grateful for the support she has received from the community.

“I am so grateful for my community and my support systems and everyone who has shared and cared and asked questions and left comments, and everyone talking about her,” said Santanello.

Santanello said her family will continue to push for answers about Layla’s whereabouts.

“I just want to keep pushing the story and keep pushing her face,” said Santanello. “And we are going to be wearing T-shirts. I just want to find my baby. I just want to bring her home.”

Anyone with information about Layla and her whereabouts is encouraged to call the Kingsport Police Department at 423-343-9780 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.