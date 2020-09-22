Vigil held for Carter County Mayor Rusty Barnett

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — People gathered Monday night at the Carter County Courthouse to remember Mayor Rusty Barnett, who died after he was hospitalized due to a heart attack.

Those who attended the candlelight vigil told News Channel 11’s Anslee Daniel that they wanted to honor a man who spent most of his life serving Carter County.

“I just couldn’t believe it because he was doing so much better. He was walking, eating. They took him off of the oxygen and I was just at a loss for words,” said Sharon Culler, a former classmate of Barnett.

The memorial is being put on by cousins of Mayor Barnett. I’ve spoken with several classmates who say they are shocked and saddened by today’s news. pic.twitter.com/YdiKTqmugQ — Anslee Daniel WJHL (@Anslee_WJHL) September 22, 2020

County Commissioner Willie Campbell said “Everybody loved rusty. Rusty’s a good person. Nobody will ever forget him.”

“He loved every one of the commissioners, he loved this county, and he loved spending time with each person,” Campbell said.

Another vigil is planned for 8:30 p.m. Tuesday outside the courthouse.