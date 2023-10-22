GLADE SPRING, Va. (WJHL) – On Saturday night, members of Glade Spring and surrounding communities gathered at the Glade Spring Farmer’s Market to honor the life of 20-year-old Cameron Craig.

“I feel like this young gentleman deserved to be honored as much as we possibly could,” said Kevin Bise, Glade Spring Fire Department Deputy Chief and owner of local restaurant Tavern 13.

In addition to a table dedicated to Craig in his restaurant, Bise and members of his department put together the Saturday vigil for Craig.

“We wanted to reach out and do something nice for the family and the Fire Department,” said Bise.

Abingdon Fire Chief Tim Estes, who knew Craig before and during his career as a firefighter, attended the vigil and told the community about who Craig was.

“Cameron was a sweet young man who had a passion for life and a passion for service,” said Estes. “He joined the fire department so he would have opportunities to serve other people.”

Estes said the responses he received from other stations go to show the special bond the men and women of the fire departments have.

“The fire service is a unique breed of people,” said Estes. “The sister and brotherhood that we have transcends anything else we do in life.”

Estes said he received condolences from those outside of the state, in addition to those within.

“The amount of support that Cameron and his family received yesterday was overwhelming,” said Estes. “The support not only from our county and our town and from our region, from our state, but also from outside of the state and even overseas. We’ve had firefighters reach out from Germany.”

The gesture put forth by other local departments to organize a vigil, Estes said, is appreciated by everyone.

“This service tonight is important to all of us,” Estes said. “It brings first responders closer together.”

For Bise, the vigil is not where honoring Craig will stop.

“Our plans are, after everything is done, to talk to the Abingdon fire department and to put together a memorial on the wall here in Tavern 13.”

A funeral for Craig will take place at noon on Wednesday at Highlands Fellowship in Abingdon.