Viewer video shows Grand Guitar building in Bristol being torn down

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL)- A News Channel 11 viewer sent us a video of the long-standing Grand Guitar building being torn down.

When we reached out to developer Steve Johnson, the owner of the property, he said the building had to be torn down because it was “unrestorable” describing it as a crumbling building that was a safety hazard.

Johnson said when he bought the property, the seller suggested he tear it down.

He added that he is not sure what will become of the site of the former Grand Guitar.

The e-mail we received with the video came from Cheryl Hurley who said she is the daughter of the contractor, Larry Howell, who built the building.

She said the building was originally, “Joe Morrell’s Grand Guitar.”

Source: NPS website

According to information on the National Park Service website, a file about the Grand Guitar states, “The iconic Grand Guitar was constructed in 1982-83 as a museum, store, recording studio, and roadside attraction in Bristol, Tennessee.”