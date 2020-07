Three fallen trees narrowly miss a Johnson City residence following Sunday’s scattered thunderstorms. Photo courtesy of Rusty Melton

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sunday afternoon, a viewer sent in the follow pictures to News Channel 11 after a storm passed through Johnson City.





Photo courtesy to Rusty Melton

According to Melton, all three trees were mature, and the largest measured nearly 6 feet at its base.

The trees narrowly missed the residence, grazing it and taking out the gutter with no further structural damage.

