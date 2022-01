TRI-CITIES, Tenn./ Va. (WJHL) — The Tri-Cities woke up Monday morning to snowfall and varying accumulations throughout the region.

News Channel 11 compiled a gallery of snow pictures from our viewers, available below!

Geneva Clawson, Butler

Geneva Clawson, Butler

Skyler Doyle, Bristol, Virginia

Tori Hilliard, Boones Creek

Tori Hilliard, Boones Creek

Tori Hilliard, Boones Creek

To have your snow picture featured, email your photo to pix@wjhl.com, and complete the permission form by CLICKING HERE.