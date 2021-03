TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) — Following yesterday’s severe weather and hail storms, Sunday’s rain has resulted in flooding throughout the region.

Mark Nagi with the Tennessee Department of Transportation warned drivers to travel with safety as the flooding continues into the afternoon Sunday.

Flash flood warnings in effect today for much of our Region. Use caution when behind the wheel. #turnarounddontdrown pic.twitter.com/cFLNrMgKbM — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) March 28, 2021

Viewers in the Tri-Cities region have sent us photos showing the different areas of flooding.

Chris Goins, Gate City

Elizabeth Ann Renner, Greeneville

Betty Crusenberry, Jonesville

Cory Linler

Robert Shelton, Gap Creek Road

Meteorologist Jeremy Eisenzopf says flood warnings have been extended until early Sunday afternoon.