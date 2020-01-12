Viewer Photos: Storm Damage in the Tri-Cities

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

VIEWER PHOTO: Tree blocking Shirley Street off of Netherland Inn Road in Kingsport (Courtesy: Krystal Carico)

(WJHL)- Many of you sent in photos and video Saturday night after rain and high winds raced through the Tri-Cities region.

Damage reports were scattered throughout our region from downed trees to power lines and even trees falling on homes.

Hawkins County Emergency Management officials were warning people to use caution when traveling on local roadways because of downed trees and powerlines.

Officials in Greene County were also advising people NOT to call 911 in order to report power outages.

