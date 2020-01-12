Viewer Photos: Storm Damage in the Tri-Cities

(WJHL)- Many of you sent in photos and video Saturday night after rain and high winds raced through the Tri-Cities region.
Damage reports were scattered throughout our region from downed trees to power lines and even trees falling on homes.
SEE ALSO: Severe weather causes power outages for thousands in area
Hawkins County Emergency Management officials were warning people to use caution when traveling on local roadways because of downed trees and powerlines.
Officials in Greene County were also advising people NOT to call 911 in order to report power outages.
MORE: Severe weather threat has ended, Rain continues tonight as wind starts to relax