Viewer Photos: Storm Damage in the Tri-Cities

VIEWER PHOTO: Tree blocking Shirley Street off of Netherland Inn Road in Kingsport (Courtesy: Krystal Carico)

(WJHL)- Many of you sent in photos and video Saturday night after rain and high winds raced through the Tri-Cities region.

Damage reports were scattered throughout our region from downed trees to power lines and even trees falling on homes.

VIEWER PHOTO: A tree has fallen into a home in Greene County near Parrottsville (Courtesy: Angela Franklin) pic.twitter.com/XRhTHQGZtO — WJHL (@WJHL11) January 12, 2020

VIEWER PHOTO: A tree fell onto a house in Bristol, Virginia. (Courtesy: Sylvia Musgrove) pic.twitter.com/FK0kk284gX — WJHL (@WJHL11) January 12, 2020

Viewer photo: Tree on a house in Kingsport, we're told everyone is OK. (Courtesy: Michael Fields) pic.twitter.com/5exfnbeMKj — WJHL (@WJHL11) January 12, 2020

SEE ALSO: Severe weather causes power outages for thousands in area

Hawkins County Emergency Management officials were warning people to use caution when traveling on local roadways because of downed trees and powerlines.

Officials in Greene County were also advising people NOT to call 911 in order to report power outages.

MORE: Severe weather threat has ended, Rain continues tonight as wind starts to relax