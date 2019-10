BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) - At a called meeting Monday, the Bristol, Virginia School Board heard input from the public about the site selection for the proposed Intermediate School Plan. No decision was made.

"We have three very viable options, you know, going all the way from budget-neutral to just an increased appropriation of $250,000, so I think that is very doable, even in the current financial situation our city council is in," BVPS Superintendent Dr. Keith Perrigan said. "I think it's time now to take action and to quit talking and discussing about it."