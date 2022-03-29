JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Those who served our country in the Vietnam War were remembered and honored in Johnson City Tuesday.

A ceremony was held at the Johnson City Washington County Veterans Memorial Park on West Main Street as part of National Vietnam Veterans Day.

Photo: WJHL

“It’s just a special day for us, I think we’re here to not really celebrate, but to honor the ones that didn’t make it and to be thankful to the Lord that he did bring us back for a purpose,” said Vietnam veteran Moe Baines. “And we came back for a purpose, maybe the purpose was to honor the people that we didn’t get to bring back.”

More than 50,000 members of the United States Armed Forces died in the Vietnam War.

Tuesday’s ceremony was organized by the American Legion Post 24 with the help of the Vietnam Veterans Association.