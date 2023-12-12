KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A wrong-way driver on Interstate 26 was caught on a dash camera moments before he reportedly caused a crash early Tuesday morning.

A report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) said charges are pending against a 66-year-old man following the crash, which took place on I-26 in the eastbound lanes at around 5:19 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Video courtesy of Dee Rommel

The video, provided by Dee Rommel, shows the 2022 Toyota Corolla driving westbound toward Kingsport in the eastbound left lane at 5:17 a.m. The dash camera owner can be seen swerving and missing the car, narrowly avoiding a crash.

The THP said just two minutes later, the driver of the Corolla struck a Ford F350 near mile marker 8. The report said the Corolla driver was injured and transported to the Johnson City Medical Center. The driver of the Ford F350 did not sustain injuries, according to the THP.