VIDEO: Protester tries to stop volunteer firefighter from washing away ‘Black Lives Matter’ chalk message

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- An incident involving a small Black Lives Matter Protest is now at the center of an investigation at the Sullivan County Volunteer Fire Department.

The video above was taken on July 4 and features Rachel Bush, a Blountville native, that was taking part in what she described as a peaceful protest.

Bush said she and her husband were peacefully protesting and writing chalk messages like “Black Lives Matter” on the downtown sidewalk.

In the video, you can see a volunteer firefighter using his water hose to spray the chalk message away.

Bush said when she asked him to stop, he told her he was doing what was asked of him.

“I was just told that it was making people uncomfortable and they were there to wash it away. I think it speaks to how much people turn away from this conversation,” Bush said.

At one point in the video you can see Bush laying down over the chalk to try to prevent the firefighter from removing the message.

Bush said she believes the removal of the message was an attempt to put down the Black Lives Matter movement.

“I think that human rights shouldn’t be controversial. I wanted to have that dialogue and that dialogue was silenced. I think that’s a shame,” Bush said.

Tuesday night, officials with the Sullivan County Volunteer Fire Department issued a news release.

In a phone interview Wednesday, Chief Lance Bellamy confirmed with News Channel 11’s Ashley Sharp that the volunteer firefighter seen in the video footage is on leave pending an investigation.

Chief Bellamy confirmed the fire department received a citizen request to have the message removed and the firefighter acted on that request.

Bush said ultimately, she would like to see this incident spark a discussion with the Blountville community about race.

“Black lives matter and it’s an uncomfortable conversation and small acts that speak to the movement are being washed away in this community. And it just made me realize how much work needs to be done,” Bush said.

While Bush wants this to spark a discussion, she did say she is planning to write a letter to the volunteer fire department, asking that they do not remove the firefighter from his position.

She just hopes this starts a conversation about how to handle issues like this in the future.