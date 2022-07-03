JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the night sky was lit up with fireworks in Johnson City.

The Pepsi Independence Day Celebration & Fireworks returned Sunday, July 3 with music, food and – of course – an incredible fireworks show.

Pyro Shows, the technicians behind the fireworks show, put on a 20-minute event that drew crowds from both the Tri-Cities and further to Freedom Hall and the Mall at Johnson City.

News Channel 11 was live throughout the evening with updates to weather, traffic, vendors and the actual fireworks. You can watch our full coverage of the event, including the entire fireworks show, in the video above.