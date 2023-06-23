JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – With a global reputation among motorcyclists for its twists and turns through the mountains of Johnson County, “The Snake” is a Tri-Cities attraction.

The bending stretch of U.S. Highway 421 features 489 curves over the course of 33 miles.

News Channel 11’s Kyle Thompson recorded his ride along The Snake, which draws motorcyclists from around the world every year.

You can watch a sped-up version of the ride from behind the throttle of a Suzuki Intruder 1400 in the video above.

To learn more about The Snake and its history and namesake, click here.