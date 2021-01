JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local mattress store had a confused visitor Wednesday.

Video sent by Noah Burkham of Mattress By Appointment in Johnson City shows a deer crashing through a window and entering the store.

The deer quickly wanders through stacks of mattresses and knocks over some boxes before turning around and leaving – by breaking through the glass on the door.

People nearby can be heard in the video asking how the deer got in the store.