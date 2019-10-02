VIDEO: Bristol, Tenn. students write school spirit song

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL)- A group of elementary school students has displayed their school spirit through their musical talents.

More than 20 4th through 6th graders at Anderson Elementary in Bristol debuted a new song Wednesday that they wrote themselves.

The song called “Beautiful Hearts” will replace the school’s current song.

That song debut wasn’t the only good news for the school.

On Wednesday, Wallace Subaru donated 130 science books to the school and presented the school with a $1,000 check through the Subaru Loves Learning initiative.