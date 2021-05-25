VIDEO: Black bear spotted in Johnson City’s Tree Streets neighborhood

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — People in one Johnson City neighborhood are being asked to look out for a wandering bear.

A black bear was caught on video Tuesday in the Tree Streets neighborhood.

The video was taken by Anthony Head who said he spotted the bear on West Maple Street but lost track of it on West Pine.

Washington County 911 is asking people to use caution in the area and be on the lookout, especially if children are playing outside.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says that while black bears are rarely aggressive towards people, they should always be treated as wild animals.