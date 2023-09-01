BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities prosthetic clinic kicked off Labor Day weekend with its patients on South Holston Lake.

Victory Orthotics and Prosthetics took several of its patients on a fishing trip Friday morning to enjoy time together and away from the office. Some patients told News Channel 11 that the fishing experience helps build camaraderie.

“We have new and old amputees, people who are newer to being an amputee and then like me who have been an amputee most of their life and just getting to share those stories with each other,” said Victory patient Chris Arrowood. “Fellowshipping with each other and just having a good time.”

Victory Orthotics and Prosthetics specializes in creating custom prosthetics and assisting amputees. There are clinics in Bristol, TN, Johnson City, Kingsport and Knoxville.