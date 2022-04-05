GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – After a multi-state investigation, the Scott County, Virginia sheriff confirmed three men are dead.

Two men died after a Sunday shooting in the 500 block of East Carters Valley Road, and the man accused of shooting them fled to Tennessee. The alleged shooter, Christopher Hutson of Church Hill, was fatally shot by authorities in Cocke County, Tennessee on Monday.

According to Scott County County Commonwealth’s Attorney Dan Fellhauer, two warrants for first-degree murder had been obtained for Hutson. Fellhauer’s office stated in a release that Hutson had told other people that he had shot people as he was leaving the area.

The two victims, identified as 38-year-old Kevin James Paul George and 28-year-old Preston Lee Franklin, were both found in a yard with gunshot wounds to their heads. A medical examiner from Roanoke confirmed both George and Franklin had been shot at close range.

As of Tuesday, investigators are left scratching their heads as to how the three men were connected.

“We don’t know, that’s one question we are trying to ask – what the motives was, we don’t have a motive at this time,” Scott County Sheriff Jeff Edds said Tuesday.

He told News Channel 11 it’s unknown how the three men knew each other.

“How they seen each other, I don’t know. I think maybe one of them was there staying at the residence, maybe knew Hutson, and he may have been in and out there at that house but as far as what they done together, we don’t know,” he said.

Neighbors chose not to go on camera but told News Channel 11 the home where the shooting occurred was known for the sound of kids laughing and playing in the yard, not for gunshots.

“It’s isolated with that, there’s probably drug interactions somewhere, we’re not exactly sure, maybe Tennessee, but that problem still exists – but as far as the people involved in this – we pretty much know what’s going on with them, but we really just don’t know what caused this to happen,” Edds said.

Hutson did not have a criminal history in Scott County, Virginia, or his native county of Hawkins, but Sullivan County, Tennessee showed several criminal offenses including reckless endangerment, evading arrest, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, conspiracy to distribute heroin and the possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

Edds says the East Carters Valley Road community has no reason to fear any longer.

“We knew that he had left the area at that point,” Edds said. “TBI and US Marshalls and some of them was helping.”