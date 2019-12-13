1  of  7
Victims remembrance tree lit in Blountville

by: News Channel 11 Staff

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The families of crime victims gathered Thursday night in Sullivan County.

They lit a victims’ remembrance tree that has been outside the courthouse in Blountville.

The tradition began in 2015.

During the ceremony, families of homicide victims brought ornaments to hang on a wreath to commemorate their loved ones.

The victims’ remembrance tree was held in conjunction with the annual Blountville community tree lighting.

Both trees will be on display through the end of the year.

