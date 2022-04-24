BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – While today marks the start to the final week in April, it also holds a deeper meaning for the families who have lost someone as a result of a violent crime.



It’s ‘Crime Victim’s Rights week’ and our area has seen its fair share of tragedies.

Because of this, Sullivan County has erected a memorial in honor of those victims here locally.



The new memorial stands in front of the Justice Center in Blountville with over 20 names carved into the stone.

Among the names engraved is Joan Berry’s 21-year-old daughter Johnia Berry, who was murdered.

Joan has been advocating for justice through her organization, HOPE for Victims, since the tragedy.



“We all come together as family members of a loved one that’s lost a victim to support each other,” Joan Berry, President and Founder of HOPE for Victims said. “We don’t want our loved one to be forgotten. We want our community to remember them.”

Sullivan County District Attorney Barry Staubus works closely with victims, and he’ll be passing the monument almost daily.

“It’s a reminder what we do and why we do what we do,” Staubus said.

Representative Bud Hulsey was in attendance to show his support for the new memorial as well. He’s been working alongside Berry on another project, the Truth in Sentencing bill.

“I hate the word closure there’s no such thing,” Hulsey said. “There are chunks and pieces that cause grief in families, when you do right things sometimes you can mitigate those chunks and pieces.”

Berry said she plans to host a ceremony at the memorial annually, and prays that no new names have to be added.