Victim of Johnson City hotel room fire transported to hospital after firefighters conduct rescue

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Firefighters rescued a person from a burning hotel room in Johnson City Thursday night.

According to a release from the City of Johnson City, the Johnson City Fire Department was called to a structure fire at the Quality Inn on South Roan Street at 5:49 p.m.

The release states that a fire was burning in one of the hotel’s occupied rooms.

Photo: WJHL

Photo: WJHL

“The Johnson City Fire Department arrived and upon entering the room located and rescued a victim,” the release states.

JCFD reports the victim of the fire was transported to the Johnson City Medical Center.

JCFD quickly extinguished the fire, according to the release.

Washington County/Johnson City EMS and the Johnson City Police Department also responded to assist at the scene.

JCFD is still investigating the cause of the fire as of Friday morning, according to the release.