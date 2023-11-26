BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A man who was killed in a crash Wednesday morning in Buchanan County has been identified by the Virginia State Police (VSP).

According to a release from the VSP, a pickup truck driven by Justin K. Lester, 20, of Paynesville, W.Va., was traveling west on Slate Creek Road around 7:15 a.m. when it ran off the left side of the road as it entered a curve.

The truck then hit a guardrail and overturned into a creek in the 4900 Block of Slate Creek Road near Route 83, the release said. Lester was reportedly ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation by the VSP.