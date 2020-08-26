Victim identified in Washington County, Tenn. gas station shooting

(Photo: Ashley Sharp/WJHL)

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities have released the name of the man killed in a shooting Tuesday at a Washington County, Tennessee gas station.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Randall M. Gardner, 56 of Unicoi, was taken by ambulance to the Johnson City Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Crossroads Country Store at 3504 Hwy 81S around 9:30 a.m.

The sheriff’s office says the shooting remains under investigation.

