Vice President Mike Pence looks on during a break in his speech at a Republican campaign rally in Belgrade, Mont., on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Tommy Martino)

BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) – Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Boone, North Carolina on Sunday, according to White House officials.

Officials said Pence will begin his visit in Boone at a Sunday service with Rev. Franklin Graham at Alliance Bible Fellowship.

Later Sunday, he will return to Washington D.C., according to the White House.