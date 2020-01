ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Highlands Community College is hosting a grand opening for its new student food pantry on Wednesday.

The food pantry is meant to help fight food insecurity and make sure students at the college can focus on their education.

That grand opening will take place at the college at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

The pantry has been named “Phil’s Station” in honor of VHCC former faculty member Phil Ferguson, who lost his battle with cancer more than a year ago.