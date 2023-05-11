ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – With fears of frost now eliminated, it’s time to start planting for the Spring season.

If you’re in need of a push to get your garden started, the Virginia Highlands Community College is hosting a plant sale that’s open to the public.

The sale starts Thursday, May 11, and runs through Saturday, May 13 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the campus greenhouse.

The sale will feature all kinds of plants from herbs to warm-season vegetable transplants, annual and perennial plants, native wildflowers, fruit trees and more at low prices.

All sales will be conducted in person, and payment can only be accepted in the form of cash or check.

Funds raised will benefit the college’s horticulture club.