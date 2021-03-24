VHCC: Free tuition & no fees for 2021-2022 school year, regardless of income

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia Highlands Community College announced on Wednesday they will cover the cost of tuition and fees for students enrolled in the fall 2021 and spring 2022 semesters.

Along with a return to in-person learning, students will have their tuition and fees waived for up to 12 hours of classes, regardless of income.

This applies to Virginia residents and Tennessee residents within a 30-mile radius.

Students are eligible to receive the benefits for both semesters, as long as academic progress goals are met.

To qualify for funding, students must file their FAFSA by August 1, 2021, and be enrolled in eligible classes.

“We recognize this has been an extraordinary year and we’re fully committed to do something extraordinary in return,” VHCC President Dr. Adam Hutchison said in a release. “We’re not only planning to welcome students for in-person learning in the fall, we’re making it possible for them to attend tuition-free.”

Officials say the community college is using part of its COVID-19 relief funding to cover the costs for students.

Full details of the announcement are on vhcc.edu/gotyoucovered.