VHCC extending spring break by one week, classes resume March 23

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Highlands Community College is extending its spring break by one week out of precaution amid COVID-19 concerns.

According to an update from VHCC’s president Dr. Adam Hutchison, classes will resume in their original format on Monday, March 23.

The update says faculty and staff will report for duty on Monday, March 16. During this extra week off for students, faculty members will prepare to move their courses online if that becomes necessary.

VHCC also says all non-essential travel will be suspended for employees, and student travel sponsored by the college will be suspended until April 15.

The college is also postponing any gatherings of 100 people or more, including the VHCC Career Fair originally scheduled for March 27.

The update specifies that the college will not be closed, and as of Thursday, classes are still planned to resume as normal. The preparations for an online transition are precautionary.

