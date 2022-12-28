TELFORD, Tenn. (WJHL) — Roger Barker pulled up near the Telford diner in an old pickup truck Wednesday afternoon, a worn trailer behind it carrying a steel water tank.

In the passenger seat was a friend and neighbor, octogenarian farmer Billy Ayers, who runs about a dozen head of cattle at his small farm on Opie Arnold Road — cattle at risk with Jonesborough utility water shut off since Monday.

Washington County farmers Billy Ayers, left, and Roger Barker, second from right, tie down a water tank that’s been filled to return to Ayers’s farm Wednesday as Limestone Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tim Jaynes (second from left) helps. (WJHL photo)

A generator roared away just ahead, helping pump water from Little Limestone Creek through firehoses supplied by the Limestone Volunteer Fire Department. Barker called the service being performed by VFD members with the aid of trustees from the Washington County Detention Center “very important.

“Cows have to have water to make milk,” Barker said. “Have to. Can’t feed their babies if they don’t get water.”

As part of the overall emergency response to outages that hit most customers Monday morning, the VFD has set up from 2-4 p.m. at the diner Tuesday and Wednesday and will continue to do so until service is restored, Limestone VFD Chief Tim Jaynes said.

Roger Barker says he’ll be “thrilled” when his water is restored. (WJHL photo)

About 20 farmers showed up Tuesday, officials said. Two came through in the span of about 20 minutes Wednesday, including Ayers. Barker farms on an even smaller scale, currently caring for a cow, a calf and a heifer.

“I don’t have water either,” Barker said, chuckling. “I’m going to my buddy’s well and putting it in a 55-gallon drum. Plus that’s how I flush my commodes.”

Barker said people are pulling together as they collectively cope with a crisis that has left thousands without something they’re used to relying on without a thought.

“That’s what life’s about. This is the time we need each other. We stick together, we help each other. Get over everything else and help each other.”

That said, Barker said he was looking forward to the taps coming back on. “I’ll be thrilled,” he said.