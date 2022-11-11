JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Veterans and volunteers were honored at an event in Kiwanis Park on Friday.

Along with Veterans Day celebrations, Brenda Barnett got special recognition for her work toward building Washington County’s veterans memorial.

She received a proclamation from Johnson City and flowers from her fellow Washington County-Johnson City Veterans Memorial Foundation volunteers.

Barnett said she was surprised that her colleagues had organized a proclamation for her.

“Very humbling because you don’t expect it,” she said.

“You know, you don’t do these things for recognition or appreciation. You do them because you love a certain cause,” Barnette said.

Her husband served 33 years in the Army.

John Barraclough, an Air Force veteran in attendance, said Veterans Day can help Americans recognize the difficulties veterans and their families face.

“So many today don’t realize what it takes to be in the military,” Barraclough said. “They think it’s pretty easy well…when you have a family, it’s not all that easy.”

Barraclough volunteered to serve in Vietnam when he saw how low his draft number was and continued to serve for 30 years.

Despite the sacrifices he made, Barraclough said he’s proud of his time in the military.

“It’s not a piece of cake, but it’s one of the most rewarding things a person can do,” he said.