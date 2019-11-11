Veterans recognized at 2019 Veterans Musical Concert in Jonesborough Sunday

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Jonesborough hosted its 2019 Veterans Musical Concert Sunday afternoon.

The Appalachian Express Chorus performed patriotic numbers for those in attendance at the Jonesborough Visitors Center.

Veterans who spoke with News Channel 11 say it’s important for their fellow American heroes to be recognized for their sacrifices.

“Just anything we can do to keep them active and we just all get along, we are just all brothers, we work together, we cry together we do everything together,” said US Army veteran Donald Knight, who served from 1974-1983.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol Honor Guard and Daniel Boone High School Junior ROTC members also took part in Sunday’s ceremony.