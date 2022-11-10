JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Veterans Day is observed on Friday, Nov. 11, but the Tri-Cities wasted no time beginning celebrations to honor those who served in the armed forces.

On Thursday morning, Tennessee Middle School in Bristol held its Veterans Day Recognition in the school gym. Students were given the opportunity to thank local veterans and learn about their service and sacrifice.

Adam Slaughter was one of the event’s organizers. He is a teacher at Tennessee Middle and also served as a corporal in the United States Marine Corps. Slaughter told News Channel 11 that his hope is that the event will foster a sense of appreciation for veterans among the students.

“This generation of students have no idea about what veterans go through or why we are free to do what we want to do, and our program will hopefully get the messages to these students and teachers,” Slaughter said. “And honestly, to respect the vets and how to do certain things these days – thank a veteran, why we do that and why we celebrate.”

The Mt. Carmel community was also invited to a celebration of veterans Thursday. First-grade students at Mt. Carmel Elementary presented a veterans’ program and served refreshments to those in attendance.

In Johnson City, military veterans were honored during a special ceremony on East Tennessee State University’s campus at 10 a.m. Col. Matt Skaggs spoke at the event, which also featured music from the University School Choir and the ETSU Ensemble Band.

Several veterans were in attendance on the campus, including retired Army Command Sergeant Major John Heritage. Heritage, a Vietnam veteran, told News Channel 11 that events like Thursday’s bring back memories of the brothers in arms he served with.

“I am not a hero, but I spent a lot of time with heroes,” Heritage said. “I’ve seen a lot of death, and I’ve caused a lot of death. What you see here today is truly an honor.”

A wreath was also placed on the Veterans Memorial during ETSU’s ceremony.