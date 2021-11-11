Veterans Day: Local events scheduled to honor those who served

WJHL – As the nation takes a day to honor those who served in the United States military, several events are scheduled in the Tri-Cities to pay respects.
News Channel 11 compiled Thursday’s Veterans Day events throughout the region below.
ABINGDON
Who: Veterans Memorial Park Foundation
What: Veterans Day Ceremony
When: Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.
Where: Veterans Memorial Park
GREENEVILLE
Who: The America Legion Post #64 of Greeneville and the Greeneville-Greene County Honor Guard
What: Annual Veterans Day Service
When: Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.
Where: Veterans Memorial Park at 805 Forest St.
JOHNSON CITY
Who: King’s Mountain Post 24, American Legion and the Daughters of the American Revolution
What: A 30-minute Veteran’s Day Remembrance Ceremony. The program will include the History of the Arlington National Cemetery and the dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the ringing of the “Peace Bells”.
When: Nov. 11 at 9 a.m.
Who: Ridgeview Elementary School
What: Veterans Day parade with music from the Daniel Boone High School band
When: Nov. 11 at 10 a.m.
Where: Ridgeview Elementary
Who: Washington County, Tennessee
What: Veterans Day Ceremony
When: Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.
Where: Johnson City and Washington County Veterans’ Memorial at 703 W. Main St.
KINGSPORT
Who: Tri-cities Military Affairs Council
What: Veterans Day event featuring guest speaker Bill Kilgore, the past national commander of AMVETS and a 39-year veteran of the U.S. Army, Army National Guard and the Army Individual Ready Reserve.
When: Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.
Where: Kingsport Veterans Memorial at 1630 Fort Henry Dr.