Veterans Day: Local events scheduled to honor those who served

WJHL – As the nation takes a day to honor those who served in the United States military, several events are scheduled in the Tri-Cities to pay respects.

News Channel 11 compiled Thursday’s Veterans Day events throughout the region below.

ABINGDON

Who: Veterans Memorial Park Foundation

What: Veterans Day Ceremony

When: Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

Where: Veterans Memorial Park

GREENEVILLE

Who: The America Legion Post #64 of Greeneville and the Greeneville-Greene County Honor Guard

What: Annual Veterans Day Service

When: Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

Where: Veterans Memorial Park at 805 Forest St.

JOHNSON CITY

Who: King’s Mountain Post 24, American Legion and the Daughters of the American Revolution

What: A 30-minute Veteran’s Day Remembrance Ceremony. The program will include the History of the Arlington National Cemetery and the dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the ringing of the “Peace Bells”.

When: Nov. 11 at 9 a.m.

Who: Ridgeview Elementary School

What: Veterans Day parade with music from the Daniel Boone High School band

When: Nov. 11 at 10 a.m.

Where: Ridgeview Elementary

Who: Washington County, Tennessee

What: Veterans Day Ceremony

When: Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

Where: Johnson City and Washington County Veterans’ Memorial at 703 W. Main St.

KINGSPORT

Who: Tri-cities Military Affairs Council

What: Veterans Day event featuring guest speaker Bill Kilgore, the past national commander of AMVETS and a 39-year veteran of the U.S. Army, Army National Guard and the Army Individual Ready Reserve.

When: Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

Where: Kingsport Veterans Memorial at 1630 Fort Henry Dr.