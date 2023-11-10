BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dominion Senior Living of Bristol, Tennessee held a special Veterans Day Ceremony for the veterans of their facility.

Special ceremonies such as the presentation of a challenge coin and the color changing of the flag occurred.

The event was organized by veterans for veterans. Executive director of the facility, Patricia Isenberg, served in the U.S. Army for 23 years herself. She said this is one of the heartfelt honors they can provide for their fellow veterans.

“I look at the veterans who have retired prior to me, and they’re the ones who have set the footsteps for me to be able to follow in my military career,” Isenberg said.

The challenge coin the veterans received said ‘Stand for the flag. Kneel for the fallen.’.

Family members of veterans who have passed away in the last year from the facility were present to participate in the ceremony.