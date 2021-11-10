Veterans celebrated at ETSU ceremony Wednesday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University celebrated Veterans Day early on Wednesday by hosting a special ceremony for those who served the United States of America.

During the ceremony, “Taps” was played, and ROTC cadets took part in a roll call for ETSU alumni who had been killed in action.

The ceremony’s guest speaker was Navy Captain Harry “Chuck” Hayes, a veteran with more than 30 years of service.

“I love the opportunity of coming here today,” Hayes said. “It’s beautiful, especially in the fall, but Veterans Day is extra special. All of us have so many veterans that we know and love that have been a part of our life at some point, and some of them we lost along the way, so it’s just a real honor.”

Patriotic music at the event was provided by the University School Choir and ETSU ensemble.