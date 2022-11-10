(WJHL) — Many eateries honor veterans by serving them a free meal on Veterans Day.
On Friday, Nov. 11, those who served can grab a free bite at the following restaurants.
- Shoney’s
Where: 2120 N. Roan St. in Johnson City
When: 6-11 a.m.
- Wild Wing Cafe
Where: 71 Wilson Ave. in Johnson City
When: 11 a.m. through 4 p.m.
More: The restaurant said all veterans and those who are on active duty can enjoy a free burger, salad or wrap.
- Participating Applebees
When: Nov. 11
More: All veterans and active duty members receive a free dine-in meal at participating Applebees.
- Bob Evans
Where: 2801 Boones Creek Road in Johnson City
More: A special menu of seven homestyle favorites for active duty, veterans and retirees. Click here for further information.
- Food City
When: 10 a.m. through 9 p.m.
More: All veterans and active military members receive a free meal from the Deli Hot Bar. It includes an entree, two sides, a roll and a 20 oz. fountain drink
- Hooters
What: Includes a five-choice menu including a choice of wings, a burger, a grilled or buffalo chicken sandwich or chicken salad.
When: Friday, Nov. 11
More: Dine-in only
- Chili’s
More: For details, click here.
- Denny’s
What: Free Grand Slams for veterans on Nov. 11
More: The free meal consists of two pancakes, two bacon slices, two sausage links and two eggs. For details, click here.
For Veterans Day events throughout the Tri-Cities region, click here.