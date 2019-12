CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A free pet food pantry is open to veterans in Carter County.

The pantry is being offered by the Veterans’ Buddies group.

The pantry is open to any veteran honorably discharged with an income of less than $16,000 for one person or less than $21,000 for a two-person household.

Veterans’ Buddies say they’ll deliver food for up to two pets once a month.

To contact them for questions about the pet food pantry, call 423-218-2159.