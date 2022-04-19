GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Honor Flight, which gives veterans the opportunity to visit war memorials in Washington D.C., will make its return to the Tri-Cities this weekend following a two-year hiatus.

The pandemic and the shutdown of the Honor Flight of Northeast Tennessee kept the region’s veterans out of the nation’s capitol.

But a new organization will serve as the Honor Flight hub for the Tri-Cities. Honor Flight of the Appalachian Highlands will take 19 veterans to Washington D.C. at no cost this weekend.

A bus will depart from the Crossroads Christian Church in Gray on Friday. Veterans and guardians, individuals tasked with taking care of a veteran for the trip, will arrive back on Sunday.

Among those 19 veterans is one from World War II, one from the Korean War, and 17 from the Vietnam War.

Korean War veteran Carl Snyder was the first to be signed up. An Airmen First Class in the United States Air Force, Snyder said he has never had the chance to fully experience the memorials.

“I think it’s one of the greatest things somebody can do to give their time and money,” Snyder said. “We as individuals can see that somebody is doing somebody is caring. It’s very rare today that anybody cares about the veterans.”

Snyder said excitement has been building each day this week as he awaits the bus ride from Gray, Tennessee to Washington.

“My stomach still can’t believe we’re going,” Snyder said. “When we’re on that bus, I’ll believe it.”

Honor Flight of the Appalachian Highlands President Michelle Stewart comes from a military family and knows the honor and sacrifice that comes with service.

“Not everybody can be a hero. Somebody has to sit on the curb and clap as they go by. I can’t be a hero. I’m just one little person,” Stewart said. “I can use the talents and the ability and my time to make sure those heroes are honored.”

Stewart is leading the new Honor Flight program, replacing Honor Flight of Northeast Tennessee, which was shut down in 2020 after the Tennessee Attorney General found proof of financial mismanagement.

Stewart said this program will abide by new rules to make sure funds are handled properly.

“We have strict policies in place that anything over $500 has to be bid,” Stewart said. “Any check over $500 has to be signed by two board members.”

Coming with Snyder is his niece, Michaela Saylor. She will serve as his guardian for the weekend.

“My job is for just an itty bitty moment to get to make him feel special and thanked for his service and I am so incredibly grateful,” Saylor said.

Saylor also expects the trip to make an impact on her. Several other family members were in the armed forces.

During Saturday, the group is scheduled to visit the Arlington National Cemetery and each of the war memorials on the National Mall.

“I’m looking forward to it. I’m hoping I can see every memorial and be able to pray at every one of them,” Snyder said.

Stewart encouraged the public to both send off and welcome back the Honor Flight this weekend.

The flight leaves from Crossroads Christian Church in Gray next to the Gray Fossil Site at 9 a.m. Friday.

They are expected to return Sunday at 5 p.m. at the same location.

She said people should carefully line the drive into the church and Highway 75.