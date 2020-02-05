Versona location at Bristol, Tenn. Pinnacle to close

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Versona at Bristol, Tennessee’s Pinnacle shopping center will close February 15.

The chain sells women’s clothing and accessories.

According to store manager Tammy Byerly, employees learned the store would close in mid-January. The store employs 11 people.

Byerly told News Channel 11 that the store’s lease was expiring and a new deal couldn’t be worked out. She said they are hoping to reopen elsewhere in the Tri-Cities. She also said that any decision to reopen will come be made on the corporate level.

Byerly said that items are currently marked down to eliminate inventory. A final markdown will be made on Sunday, February 9.