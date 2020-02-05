1  of  5
Closings & Delays
Buchanan County, VA Schools Carter County, TN Schools Johnson County, TN Schools Scott County, VA Schools Sullivan County, TN Schools

Versona location at Bristol, Tenn. Pinnacle to close

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Versona at Bristol, Tennessee’s Pinnacle shopping center will close February 15.

The chain sells women’s clothing and accessories.

According to store manager Tammy Byerly, employees learned the store would close in mid-January. The store employs 11 people.

Byerly told News Channel 11 that the store’s lease was expiring and a new deal couldn’t be worked out. She said they are hoping to reopen elsewhere in the Tri-Cities. She also said that any decision to reopen will come be made on the corporate level.

Byerly said that items are currently marked down to eliminate inventory. A final markdown will be made on Sunday, February 9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss