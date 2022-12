ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hawkins County emergency officials say that Verizon customers on Monday are experiencing issues connecting to 911.

A news release states that Verizon customers trying to contact emergency services should call the non-emergency line at 423-272-7121.

Verizon is currently working to fix the network issues. Hawkins County emergency officials noted that other communication districts in the state have reported the same issue.

No further details are available at this time.