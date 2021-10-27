Vendor hopes to sell beer in Freedom Hall soon

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — With college basketball season just around the corner, it may soon be possible to enjoy a beer while watching an ETSU game inside Freedom Hall Civic Center.

Johnson City and a vendor say beer could be sold as soon as Nov. 5, the ETSU men’s home opener. That is if the university gives it the green light.

“If there is a license application before the City Commission next week, it’s very possible that could happen by the beginning of basketball season or shortly thereafter,” Assistant City Manager Charlie Stahl said.

The commission approved beer sales in Freedom Hall back in July.

Now, a vendor — Max Dog’s/Catering 101 — plans to submit a license application to the city by Friday, hoping that the city will review the request at its meeting next week.

“I think it’s exciting for the city, not just improving the atmosphere there and improving the experience for the fans, but also from a revenue standpoint,” said Bruce Miller of Max Dog’s/Catering 101.

The commission meeting will take place just one day before ETSU’s home opener against Catawba.

News Channel 11 reached out to the ETSU Department of Athletics for comment but did not hear back.