Vehicle washing equipment manufacturer Ceccato USA opening new location in Russell County, Va.

RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – An Italian company that manufactures washing equipment for all types of vehicles, from cars to trains, is set to open its first location in the United States in Russel County, Va.

According to a release from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority, the new site of operations will be located in the Russell Place building on Haber Drive in Lebanon and is expected to bring 50 new jobs to the region over the next three to five years.

The company installs rollover units for car washes, conveyor tunnels, as well as self-service and train washing systems.

The parent Company Ceccato S.P.A. already has a presence in over 60 countries, now including the United States.

The release also states that the location in Russel County will assemble and sell car wash units and manufacture truck washing units. All material will be sourced from the United States.

President and CEO of Ceccato USA Jimmy Sisk said the company plans to invest $1.75 million into the company within the first four months.