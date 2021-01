KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department urged the public not to call 911 regarding a vehicle submerged in the South Fork Holston river following a crash near the 400 block of Riverport Road Tuesday night.

Kingsport Police responded to the crash at 8:40 p.m. and reported that the driver made it safely to shore without injury after the black Nissan Altima ran off the roadway into the river

The car remains in the river as the towing company decides the best way to remove it.