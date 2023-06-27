CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A vehicle ended up on its side leaning against a Carter County home Tuesday afternoon.

News Channel 11 sent a crew to the home on Highway 91, where the vehicle’s undercarriage was exposed and damage to both the vehicle and the home was visible.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) was on the scene, along with members of the Stoney Creek Volunteer Fire Department.

Photo: WJHL

Photo: WJHL

News Channel 11 has reached out to the THP for details on the crash and injuries. The THP stated a crash report would be provided when available.