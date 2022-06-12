Update: According to TDOT SmartWay, the area has been cleared and traffic is flowing normally.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A vehicle fire partially closed Interstate 81 South on Sunday, Tennessee transportation officials said.

According to a listing on the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) SmartWay traffic tracker, a fire was reported around 12:17 p.m. on June 12 near Mile Marker 67.

As of 12:40 p.m., the southbound right lane and shoulder were blocked. Traffic was reported as far back as Exit 69.